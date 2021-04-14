MUGSHOTS: BIG REWARD for information that leads to arrest of 2 fugitives on 10 Most Wanted List

HOUSTON (CW39) They are armed and considered dangerous! Now, law enforcement needs you, to help put them behind bars. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to its Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Cash rewards of up to $7,500 each are now being offered for information leading to the captures of either, 25 year old Tieon Lashad Legan or 37 year old Jaime Alanis. Legan is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and a parole violation. Alanis is wanted for robbery and a parole violation.

Tieon Lashad Legan (DPS)

Legan, who is affiliated with the Bloods gang, has been wanted since May 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Fort Worth, Texas. In 2015, Legan was sentenced to seven years confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison, after he was convicted in Tarrant County on three counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Legan is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, shoulders, chest, abdomen, wrists and forearms. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Jaime Alanis (DPS)

Alanis, who is affiliated with the Tango Blast Houstone gang, has been wanted since July 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Houston, Texas. He also has ties to the Rio Grande Valley. In 2013, Alanis was convicted in Harris County of homicide/manslaughter and assault; he was given two concurrent 10-year sentences in a TDCJ prison.

Alanis is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, abdomen, both arms and legs. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. In fact, in 2020, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $20,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crimes Stoppers Hotline: 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website, the select the fugitive you have information about and click the link under the photo

Submit a Facebook Tip by clicking the “Submit A Tip” link

All tips are guaranteed anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives. They are considered armed and dangerous.

You can find the current list of Texas 10 Most Wanted Photos on the DPS website.