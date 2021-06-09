MUGSHOTS: Second suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s a murder case from 2017, that Houston Police never stopped working. Now, that work has lead to a 2nd suspect in custody, in the fatal shooting of a Houston woman.

Back on October 2, 2017, the body of a woman was found at 16100 Blue Ridge Road, around 3pm. The female victim was later identified as 36 year old Cloatee Hubbard.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.



According to HPD Homicide Division Officers, a passerby discovered the victim, later identified as Ms. Hubbard, lying in a field at the above address and contacted authorities. Hubbard had been shot multiple times.

33-year-old Deshaun St. Julien was arrested on February 23rd of 2021, in connection to the case. He was later charged with Hubbard’s murder.

Further investigation identified 30 year old John Coleman as the second suspect in this case and he was arrested without incident at the Harris County Adult Probation Office on May 27.

Coleman, also charged with murder, is St. Julien’s brother.















