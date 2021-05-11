MUGSHOTS: Two drivers arrested for street racing down North Freeway at 125 MPH

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Precinct 4 Deputies put two dangerous drivers behind bars after they were caught racing down the North Freeway traveling at 125 MPH.

On May 7, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office report they were conducting a traffic initiative in the 21900 block of the North Freeway. According to Deputies they observed and clocked a group of vehicles racing each other, traveling at 125 MPH. Investigators say the Constable Deputies quickly followed and tracked down the street racers and were able to stop two of the drivers without incidence.

Investigators identified the drivers as Maynor Reyes and Cristian Urbano.



“They were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Racing on a Highway. Maynor Reyes’ bond was set at $100.00 and Cristian Urbano’s bond was set at $1,000.00 out of County Court 8.” – Constable Mark Herman