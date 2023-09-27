HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Police Department is investigating the mysterious death of a woman found dead in a west Houston motel early Wednesday morning.

It was around 1:30 a.m. this morning when officers responded to a call at the Motel 6 Houston West located at 14833 Katy Freeway at Hwy 6. When police arrived on scene, they found the body of the woman unresponsive in one of the motel rooms. Paramedics arrived with the Houston Fire Department officially pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

HPD Homicide Division detectives leading the ongoing investigation are calling this a “suspicious death.” Authorities said the woman was known to use narcotics. Witnesses told authorities that they saw several unknown people going into the woman’s motel room prior to her body being discovered.

The public is encouraged to reach out with any information that may help investigators determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of this unknown woman in west Houston.

The age and identity of the victim is not being released pending verification and notification of next of kin by officials. An autopsy is pending to officially determine her cause of death, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division immediately at 713-308-3600. Tips can also be reported anonymously.