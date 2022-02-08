HOUSTON (KIAH) With only a few days till Valentine’s Day, those without a Valentine this year, may turn to dating apps to find love. But BEWARE! A new Netflix documentary brings a stark warning, about the dangers in the hunt for love in the digital age.

“The Tinder Swindler” looks at how an alleged serial scammer conned three women from three different countries, scamming them out of a fortune. The documentary creators say these women are just three of more than a dozen women who were also scammed for money. Filmmakers also claim Shimon Hayut, also known as “Simon Leviev”, scammed an estimated $10 million dollars from in 2018 thru 2019. He has now been banned from the Tinder dating app. Tinder has also published new guidelines for users called “Romance Scams: How to protect yourself online.”

For more on this, check out the story below.