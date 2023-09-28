HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A local Popeyes employee has been arrested after allegedly selling marijuana at his fast food job. The employee is also accused of firing gunshots at a customer during a drug deal gone bad while at the restaurant.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s Office, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at the Popeyes located on FM 1960 Bypass Rd West near the Eastex Freeway on September 27, 2023. Investigators said Yadiel Gonzalez, the employees accused, was selling pot to customers while on the job at Popeyes.

Authorities said a male customer allegedly tried to steal Gonzalez’s backpack that had the drugs while the two were involved in a drug deal in the bathroom. The argument continued outside the Popeyes, where Gonzalez fired a gun at the customer who fled with no injuries.

Authorities caught Gonzalez and recovered the backpack containing drugs. They also found the gun allegedly used by Gonzalez, in a dumpster nearby. Now Gonzalez is charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Deadly Conduct, and Tampering with Evidence.

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond has not been set at this time. The brazen daytime drug dealing and violence by an employee at a family restaurant has shocked local residents. Authorities are praising the swift police response to get this dangerous criminal off the streets. The pending charges send a strong warning about illegal activities in Harris County. Constable Herman Precint 4 Constable’s Office