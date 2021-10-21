‘NTZ Game Over’ initiative to fight human trafficking

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Houston non-profit organization is looking to combat human trafficking through collaborative and innovative solutions.
The “NTZ Game Over initiative,” a program designed by NTZ, Inc. is made up a group of key influencers, experts, elected officials, and HCSCC-NRG Park Board of Directors.
The organization’s founder and President, Jacquelyn Aluotto, and Co-founder Dr. James Dixon, is also President of the Houston NAACP, an HCSCC Board Member, and Pastor of the Community of Faith Church.
Collectively, the group announced the new initiative to combat human trafficking through education, prevention, and intervention, at and around the NRG Park complex.
NRG Park also announced the first “No Trafficking Zone” sports and entertainment venue in the world.
Participating partners in the initiative are NTZ, NRG Park, the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, the Houston Texans, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, HTRA, Unbound Houston, the YMCA, the Harris County Sheriff`s Office, the Houston Police Department and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. The project is supported by Harris County and Chase Bank.
