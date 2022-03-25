ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man because she suspected him of burglarizing her home.

Alexandra Arenivas has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, around 9:40 p.m. on March 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Medical Center Hospital after a man was brought in for treatment for a gunshot wound. Around that same time, dispatch also received a call from a woman, identified as Arenivas, who said she’d been burglarized earlier that day. She said she thought the suspects had returned to her home and that she shot at the suspects when they tried to leave.

Police then went to Arenivas’ home in the 500 block of Hillcrest. Arenivas told the officers she had reported a burglary earlier in the day and that when she returned to her home that evening, she found a white car parked on the curb in front of her house. She said a man was walking back and forth on the side street near her home. According to Arenivas, she approached the man and asked if he was the one who had burglarized her home. The man responded that he had dropped something on the ground and was trying to find it.

At that point, Arenivas said another man in the vehicle got out of the car and moved into the driver’s seat. He reportedly told the man pacing the street to get into the car so they could leave. Arenivas said she shot twice at the car as the man on the street was trying to get inside. She said the car drove away and she didn’t think she’d hit anyone.

Officers then searched the vehicle and saw a single gunshot through the driver’s side window.

Arenivas was arrested and is being held in the Ector County Law Enforcement on a $20,000 bond.