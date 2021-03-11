ON THE RUN: Child sex predator last seen in NE Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are looking for fugitive Tomas Escobedo, who is wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child.

Investigators say on Friday, January 3, 2020, they received a report of sexual assault of a child that was happening at 1200 block of Evanston Street in Northeast Houston. When investigators arrived they spoke to the victim and was told during the investigation that they had been sexual abused by, Tomas Escobedo. The victim told investigators that the abuse happened on or about December 27, 2019. The official Crime Stoppers press release is posted below with suspect description.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone that comes forward with information on this case that leads to the arrest of Tomas Escobedo. Report your tips anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.