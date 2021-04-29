ON THE RUN: Masked armed gunman robs woman in parking garage at River Oaks high-rise

Crime

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is releasing parking garage surveillance video of a robbery that occurred last week in the River Oaks area.

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at around 2:55 am, the victim told police she was arriving home to her high-rise apartment-parking garage in River Oaks at the 1700 block of S. Post Oak. She stated that as she exited her vehicle, an unknown man suddenly appeared while pointing a handgun at her and demanding her property. In fear of her safety, police say she complied and told the suspect to take whatever he needed. The suspect then grabbed the complainant’s purse and several bags and took off to the passenger seat of a light colored Hyundai SUV.

 Suspect descriptions: Black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’10 to 6’2, thin build and wearing all black. 

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app

