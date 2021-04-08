ON THE RUN: Suspect attacks victim in garage at Heights home after leaving bank

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Department Robbery investigators have released surveillance video of a robbery in the Heights in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect and come forward.

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:57 pm, invesigators say the victim pulled into her townhome garage at the 3400 block of W. 12th. She says as she exited the vehicle with her purse and began to walk into her home, she tells investigators that a man suddenly ran up behind her and grabbed her purse. She screamed for help, which got her husband’s attention, who began to run down the stairs, according to investigators. When the suspect saw the victim’s husband, he ran back (empty handed) to the passenger seat of a two-door Mercedes and sped off from the scene.

She told police that just prior to the incident; she withdrew money from inside a bank at San Felipe and 610 and believes that the suspects may have followed her home.

Suspect descriptions: Black male, 20’s, black clothing, slide sandals and black hoodie.

Vehicle description: Possibly a 2004-2005 Black two-door Mercedes CLK320 model with paper plates.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.