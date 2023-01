HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward.

It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store.

Police also said that one person pulled out a gun and began firing at the other person in the fight, striking him and another patron in the store.

The victim later died.