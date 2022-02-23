HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another that occurred on the west side of Houston on Tuesday.

The deceased male victim is still being identified by the by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, while the second victim, a 19-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Houston poilce officers responded to the scene at 12200 West Houston Center Blvd. about 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday and spoke with witnesses and the 19-year-old victim. Police learned that both victims met with the shooting suspects to conduct a transaction at the 11300 block of Westheimer.

On Westheimer, the second victim got into one of the suspect’s vehicle and left the parking lot, followed by the first victim’s vehicle, police said.

When the vehicles reached West Houston Center Boulevard, the first victim got out of his car and went towards the suspect’s vehicle. Witnesses said they then heard yelling and gunshots, and the victim was struck and fled the scene to a nearby parking lot, where he collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim sustained two gunshot wounds as he tried to get out of the suspect’s vehicle, police said. He was transported to the hospital by the Houston Fire Department.

The suspect’s car fled the scene and was recovered a couple of blocks away, police said. The suspects are only described as two Black males, 19 and 21 years old.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.