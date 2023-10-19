HOUSTON (KIAH) — While you were sleeping, a lot happened overnight.

A man was found dead at his home in the 15600 block of Elgin.

At another scene, a shootout at an apartment complex happened around 10:30 a.m. overnight.

Another emergency scene involved a shooting at a house party in north Houston where two people were taken into custody.

Also, overnight, a motorcycle accident fatality.

Finally, a fire at a two-story on Fleming Drive caused four units to be damaged.

Idolina Peralez and Seth Kovar have all the details.