HOUSTON (KIAH) — While you were sleeping, a lot happened overnight.
A man was found dead at his home in the 15600 block of Elgin.
At another scene, a shootout at an apartment complex happened around 10:30 a.m. overnight.
Another emergency scene involved a shooting at a house party in north Houston where two people were taken into custody.
Also, overnight, a motorcycle accident fatality.
Finally, a fire at a two-story on Fleming Drive caused four units to be damaged.
Idolina Peralez and Seth Kovar have all the details.
