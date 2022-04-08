RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A pair of men in Fort Bend County were sentenced for their roles in two separate murder cases only a few days apart, both dealing with domestic issues.

Quang Do was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing his wife, and Raymond Donald Williams was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing his housemate. Both murders happened in April of 2019.

Do pled guilty last November to shooting his wife, Jenny, with a pistol. After killing his wife, the defendant fled to Louisiana, but was apprehended soon afterwards by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and immediately brought back to Texas.

Do, a 41-year-old Fort Bend County resident, argued at his trial through his attorney that he had mental deficiencies, but a prior examination with Fort Bend Behavioral Health Services showed that the defendant was competent and sane. Do also claimed his mental health issues earned him a punishment consistent with a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Williams pled guilty last December to killing Deontez Marlowe by shooting her multiple times. The 29-year old appeared for a hearing on April 1 to determine his sentence.

Williams’ victim was a transgender woman known to her friends and roommates as “Itali,” who was living with several friends when she tried to help Williams get back on his feet after recently meeting him.

After a disagreement, prosecutors said that Williams became offended and claimed he “flashed out” – shooting her with every bullet in his pistol. Williams fled the scene but was later apprehended in Dallas.

At the hearing, Williams also claimed his history of mental health issues merited a lesser punishment. However, like the Do case, a prior written examination with Fort Bend Behavioral Health Services showed that Williams was competent.

“Quang Do murdered his wife in her sleep, leaving her two children without a mother, and her family without a daughter and sister,” Domestic Violence Division Chief Chad Bridges, who prosecuted both cases, said. “Itali’s family and friends grieve her loss. Itali was kind and gave the defendant a place to stay. She had a generous spirit with a habit of helping others as well. Both their deaths were senseless and horrific.”