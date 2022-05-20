HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against a person who allegedly shot a person on Wednesday in southwest Houston.

Vershanski Green, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for her role in an incident on Wednesday night near 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on 5900 North Braeswood Boulevard.

Houston police responded to a call of a person down at the intersection of South Brasewood and Fondren. The shooting victim had flagged down an ambulance after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim, identified as Duwayne Dukes, 25, to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Dukes told officers at the hospital that Green had shot him in the apartment complex. Officers then located Green and found her in possession of a gun, police said. Witnesses also said that they identified her as the shooter.