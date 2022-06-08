HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a person of interest that is connected to a deadly shooting in the Greenspoint area on Tuesday morning.

Officers are looking for Marcus Haynes, 22, who has not been charged with a crime. Police believe Haynes has information about a shooting of an unidentified woman at an apartment on 400 Greens Road.

Police were called to the apartment around 10:15 a.m. and found the victim shot dead. Multiple people were in the apartment when one of them fired one shot, killing the victim.

The shooter and several witnesses fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of person of interest Marcus Haynes is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.