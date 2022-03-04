HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was evicted is now charged after refusing to leave the property.

Harris County deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office say they responded to a call in the the 500 block of Airtex Drive near the North Freeway, about a man who refused to leave the property after being evicted.

When deputies arrived, the man became belligerent and refused to follow commands from deputies on scene. As deputies attempted to detain him, he physically resisted deputies then barricaded himself inside a

bedroom with a metal pipe.

Deputies say that after making entry into the bedroom, one deputy used a taser issued to him by the department. Then, safely detained and identified the man as Dennis Greer.

Dennis Greer was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Retaliation against a Public Servant, Constable Mark Herman said. His bond was set at $15,000 out of the 230th District Court.