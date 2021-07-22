PHOTO: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her own garage in North Harris County

HOUSTON (CW39) A suspect is still on the loose, after attacking a woman at gunpoint in her own garage. It happened last Thursday, July 15 in the 2500 block of Chestnut Mills Road, in the Heritage Village subdivision.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office


The 24-year-old victim told deputies she drove her late model Dodge Charger into the garage of her home.
When she opened the rear passenger door to remove her child, a Hispanic male approached and demanded her keys to her vehicle at gunpoint. He also took her purse, her Apple watch and some other personnel items.

As other deputies were responding, the suspect was spotted in the car at Antoine and West road. 
Deputies were following the suspect. When he attempted to flee from them, at the intersection of Antoine and Breen road, the suspect rear ended another vehicle, disabling the Charger. He ran from the scene.

Deputies were able to recover the victims stolen items from the vehicle and returned them.  
The male is described as a being 5’6 to 5’7 in height, and weighing around 150 Lbs.
He was wearing a black hoodie and blue ripped jeans.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office


Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspect featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

