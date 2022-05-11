HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a man at 2339 South Kirkwood Road about 10:40 p.m. on May 5.

Police say the person of interest is described only as a black male in his mid 20s. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored jeans and red shoes. He was last seen in a 2013 black Infinity SUV.

The victim is identified as Gregory Scott, 29.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives B. Roberts and L. Lange reported:

HPD patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting call in a parking lot at the above address and learned the victim, later identified as Mr. Scott, suffered gunshot wounds. Scott was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

What investigators say they know now is, that evidence from the scene identified the person of interest produced the attached photos. The man in the photos has not been charged but investigators would like to speak with him regarding his involvement in the incident.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the person of interest is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.