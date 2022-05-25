HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Authorities said that on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at approximately 2:10 p.m., the victim was assaulted in the 2500 block of N. Loop West near T.C. Jester in northwest Houston.

Police said that during the incident, the man in the photos, stabbed a person with a machete and fled the location on a bicycle in an unknown direction. Authorities added that the victim sustained a major injury to the head and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.