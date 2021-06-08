PHOTOS RELEASED: HPD looking for Persons of interest involved in fatal shooting of 60-yr-old man



HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police have released photos of a man and a woman wanted for questioning, in the fatal shooting of a man last week, on June 3rd. It happened Thursday, around 4:35pm at 6603 Hirsch Road in Houston.

According to HPD Homicide Division Detectives, the victim, 60 year old William Niblo was walking when he was approached by a suspect(s) who shot him multiple times. The unknown suspect(s) then fled in an unknown direction. Paramedics were called to the apartment complex at the above address and transported Niblo to the hospital in critical condition. Niblo, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Male Person Of Interest

Further investigation determined several individuals are believed to have knowledge of the incident. Detectives would like to question them for any information they might have on the shooting.

Female Person Of Interest

The male and female are not charged and are considered to be persons of interest at this time with knowledge of the incident. Here are surveillance photos of the two individuals, as well as a vehicle wanted in this investigation.

The vehicle seen below is described as a white sedan with a missing rear driver’s side rim.

Vehicle of Interest

Anyone with information, on the identities of the persons of interest or in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.