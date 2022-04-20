MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Authorities need your help to identify a woman accused of identity theft.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said she was involved in a theft that occurred at the HEB located at 10200 Highway 242 in Conroe. The now wanted suspect entered the HEB Thursday April 14, of this year. She used a fraudulent “Netspend” card to make several transactions totaling over $1,000.00.



Photos courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect is described as a heavyset black female who is seen leaving the location pushing a shopping cart. She was wearing short black pants and a blue and white top. She drove away in a red hatchback car

with paper tags. Authorities believe the car is a Chevrolet.

If anyone has information about this incident or knows the identity of the suspect, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 and refer to case #22A109494.