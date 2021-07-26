PICS: 3 wanted for aggravated robbery after attacking victim and trying to steal their car in East Houston

Cops say 15-year-old freshman Jared Padgett showed up to school with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun, a knife, and nine loaded magazines.





Courtesy of the Houston Police Dept. / Crime Stoppers Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Police are searching for several suspects behind an Aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The robbery happened on July 8, 2021 at 11:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of the East Freeway in Houston. According to police, suspects attacked and threatened the victim with a handgun in attempt to steal their vehicle. Luckily, the victim was able to escape but the suspects ran away on foot.

WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery. If you recognize them, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 770714-21 5400 blk. East Fwy. @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/j53NTgPSi3 pic.twitter.com/gGLXM0klLD — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) July 21, 2021

Anyone with information that can lead to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case may get up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers. To report information, you can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit it online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.