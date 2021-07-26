PICS: 3 wanted for aggravated robbery after attacking victim and trying to steal their car in East Houston

Courtesy of the Houston Police Dept. / Crime Stoppers Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Houston Police are searching for several suspects behind an Aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.  The robbery happened on July 8, 2021 at 11:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of the East Freeway in Houston.  According to police, suspects attacked and threatened the victim with a handgun in attempt to steal their vehicle.  Luckily, the victim was able to escape but the suspects ran away on foot.

Anyone with information that can lead to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case may get up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers.    To report information, you can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit it online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. 

