PICS: Carjacking suspect on the loose after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint

HOUSTON (CW39) A driveway was not a safe place to be for one woman in Harris County. On May 9, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 12300 block of Woodnote Lane in reference to a car-jacking. The female victim says she was pulling into her driveway when a male suspect began to knock on her window.


After rolling down her window, she says the male suspect displayed a firearm and demanded her to get out of the vehicle, described as a 2013 gold BMW 328i . Further investigation revealed that the victim’s vehicle later appeared to be used in a recent carjacking in Montgomery County.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’8 to 5’10, wearing a red and black hoodie, black jeans and black/white shoes seen exiting an early to mid-2000s Honda Accord.


“If you recognize this vehicle or have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you are urged to contact
our dispatch or your local law enforcement.”

Constable Mark Herman

