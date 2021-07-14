PICS: Deputies looking for murder victims missing car

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a murder victims missing car in hopes someone has seen it.

On July 12, 2021, at approximately 10:30 AM, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call for a Welfare Check at an apartment located at 16755 Ella Blvd.

The victim’s mother requested that District 1 patrol personnel check on the welfare of her adult daughter because she had not been able to reach her for several days.

Deputies arrived at the apartment and found the adult female deceased with apparent trauma to her body.

The complainant’s vehicle was driven from the scene.

 The vehicle is a silver, 2012, Lincoln MKS, bearing Texas temporary 20373D5.

If you see the vehicle or it’s location please contact 911 or call the Homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

SOLO HI SPACE CAMERA RECORDS SPACE WEATHER- SHARRON MELTON

Mark Ronchetti - Monsoon set up, Albuquerque, NM 07152021 7AM

Tropics futurecast - Adam Krueger

Health Impact on Saharan dust - Carrigan Chauvin

Get the CW39 Newsletter

Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

5-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

102° Heat index today - Adam Krueger

ERCOT roadmap to improving grid reliability

How much would a trip to the Olympics cost?

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

90 YEAR OLD VETERAN BIRTHDAY HAROLD LLOYD EATON

Why we aren't seeing activity in the tropics this week - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

Lightning helps predict hurricanes - Carrigan Chauvin

Johnson & Johnson vaccine risk

Forecast rain chance for July 13, 2021 - Adam Krueger

National heat advisories - Star Harvey

LIVE look & quick headlines - Sharron Melton

Record forecast highs Tuesday, Wednesday - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss