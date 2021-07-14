PICS: Deputies looking for murder victims missing car

HOUSTON (CW39) Homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a murder victims missing car in hopes someone has seen it.

On July 12, 2021, at approximately 10:30 AM, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call for a Welfare Check at an apartment located at 16755 Ella Blvd.



The victim’s mother requested that District 1 patrol personnel check on the welfare of her adult daughter because she had not been able to reach her for several days.



Deputies arrived at the apartment and found the adult female deceased with apparent trauma to her body.



The complainant’s vehicle was driven from the scene.



The vehicle is a silver, 2012, Lincoln MKS, bearing Texas temporary 20373D5.

If you see the vehicle or it’s location please contact 911 or call the Homicide unit at 713-274-9100.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

