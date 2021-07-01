PICS: Gunman opens fire on security guard at Downtown Houston building, police searching for suspect

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police have released surveillance phots of a gunman that shot a security guard at a Downtown Houston building and they are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect.

The shooting happened at 900 San Jacinto Street about 1:40 a.m. on May 31.



The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to police. He was wearing a black shirt and silver metal-studded belt.



Investigators say, the victim, 27, was transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening wounds



HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives L. Kauffman and C. Bowling reported:



HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at the above address. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and foot.



Investigators learned an unknown male suspect had attempted to damage equipment. When a security guard attempted to intervene, he was shot by the male suspect, who then fled the scene.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

