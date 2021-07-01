PICS: Gunman opens fire on security guard at Downtown Houston building, police searching for suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police have released surveillance phots of a gunman that shot a security guard at a Downtown Houston building and they are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect.

The shooting happened at 900 San Jacinto Street about 1:40 a.m. on May 31.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to police.  He was wearing a black shirt and silver metal-studded belt. 


Investigators say, the victim, 27, was transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening wounds

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives L. Kauffman and C. Bowling reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at the above address.  Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and foot.

Investigators learned an unknown male suspect had attempted to damage equipment.  When a security guard attempted to intervene, he was shot by the male suspect, who then fled the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Tropical Storm Elsa on track for Gulf of Mexico - Adam Krueger

June rain recap, local rain forecast - Adam Krueger

July 4th 2021 weekend beach forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast highs and rain chances for July 1, 2021 - Adam Krueger

July 4th Weekend Travel Temps - Star Harvey

Destination Texas, Lone Star Flight Museum - Sharron Melton

Sunrise time lapse, Tropical Storm Elsa, 7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

firework shows

Houston tops cities with most mosquito activity - Adam Kruger

July 4th, 2021 forecast - Star Harvey

Trump and Abbott visit border Wednesday

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss