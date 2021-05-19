PICS: Houston Police looking for suspect identified in nightclub murder

HOUSTON (CW39) HPD investigators need the public’s help locating a murder suspect.



Investigators have charged Demontrion Terreil Albert (b/m, 34), with murder in the 248th State District Court.



He is accused in the death of Dan Hunter, Jr., 28, who was pronounced deceased at an area hospital, according to police.



Previously released surveillance video clip of Albertt, recorded moments before the shooting, is posted on the HPD YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/AoZ_1bvNZ20



HPD Homicide Division Detectives G. Sullivan, K. McDonald and B. Rothberg reported:



Mr. Hunter was standing outside a night club at the above address when he was shot by an unknown suspect who then fled the scene. Paramedics transported Hunter to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.





Further investigation identified Albert as the suspect in this case and Monday (May 17), he was charged with murder. He currently remains at-large.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Albert or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

