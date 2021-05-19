PICS: Houston Police looking for suspect identified in nightclub murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) HPD investigators need the public’s help locating a murder suspect.

Investigators have charged Demontrion Terreil Albert (b/m, 34), with murder in the 248th State District Court.

He is accused in the death of Dan Hunter, Jr., 28, who was pronounced deceased at an area hospital, according to police.

Previously released surveillance video clip of Albertt, recorded moments before the shooting, is posted on the HPD YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/AoZ_1bvNZ20

HPD Homicide Division Detectives G. Sullivan, K. McDonald and B. Rothberg reported:

Mr. Hunter was standing outside a night club at the above address when he was shot by an unknown suspect who then fled the scene.  Paramedics transported Hunter to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.



Further investigation identified Albert as the suspect in this case and Monday (May 17), he was charged with murder.  He currently remains at-large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Albert or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

MYSTERY WIRE - Unknown craft shown in recent videos

Wet Weather & The Roads

CW39 6am 5-18-2021 Jane and Sharron

STAR HARVEY WITH SCOT PILIE

STAR HARVEY NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05192021

NO WAIT WEATHER Headlines - Adam Krueger

Flood levels around Houston, Harris County - Adam Krueger

Excessive rainfall outlook - Star Harvey

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7AM 05182021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05182021

Sign up for your newsletter - CW39 Houston

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Softball-sized hail falls in Snyder, Texas

John Shrable, Meteorologist, San Francisco

Star Harvey with John Shrable

Star Harvey with Celina Quintana

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss