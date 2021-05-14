PICS: Investigators looking for person of interest involved in aggravated assault

HOUSTON (CW39) Violent crime investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest for an aggravated assault that happened in West Harris County.

On Friday, April 9, 2021, investigators say District 4 patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 6100 block of N. Trafalgar Court in the Brenwood subdivision in far west Harris County.

When deputies arrived they learned two victims, a  23-year-old male and a 37-year-old male had been shot by an unknown suspect(s) that fled the location, according to investigators.

The victims along with another male, had left the Uncle Alberts Pub located at 6172 Barker Cypress Road, after being involved in a disturbance with a Hispanic female.

The disturbance stemmed from a verbal altercation inside of the bar and then continued into the parking lot after the bar closed, according to deputies.

Investigators say the female is described as being between 25 to 30 years of age, 5’8 to 5’9 in height. She has a distinctive sleeved tattoo from her right elbow to the wrist line of her hand.

Anyone with information on this person of interest is urged to call the Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100.  Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward

