PICS: Juvenile busted with burglary tools, weapons and ski mask in NW Harris County

HOUSTON (CW39) Precinct 4 Constable Deputies are investigating to determine if a juvenile male they just arrested is responsible for any burglaries near and around the Houston area.

Precinct 4 officials say, Sergeant Strain with Constable Mark Herman’s Special Operations Unit has a juvenile male in custody following from a traffic stop in the 20200 block of Lee Road.

The boy was in possession of Methamphetamines, a loaded firearm, burglary tools, including a window punch, gloves, a knife and a ski mask, according to the Sergeant. Officials are still investigating the case. Charges are pending.

