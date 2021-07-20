PICS: Man held at gunpoint, robbed and car stolen after woman tricks him into taking her home from Houston bar

HOUSTON (CW39) CrimeStoppers and the Houston Police Department need your help identifying a woman involved in a robbery in NW Houston.

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at around 1:30 am, the man was at a bar, located at the 8100 block of West Tidwell. He told police that he met a female at the bar, who sat down with him and bought him a drink. He stated that the female eventually asked him for a ride to her apartment and he agreed to give her a ride. According to investigators, he stated that they left the bar and the female asked him to turn onto Guhn Road (5900 block) and then asked him to pull over so she could locate an address on her phone. He told police that he stopped his vehicle and was approached by two men, who were both armed with handguns. One of the men pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property and vehicle, according to police. When he did not respond quickly enough, the suspect discharged his weapon into the ground and then pointed it at his head. He then exited the car and laid down on the ground. The woman took his wallet from the pocket, at which time she and the two men got into the victims vehicle and fled the scene, according to investigators.

The victim’s vehicle was located on July 7 at a hotel located at the 13000 block of FM 1960.

Suspect description: White female, dirty blonde hair, 5’5″ to 5’7″, mid-forties and tattoo on her leg. Suspect #2: Black male, 5’8 to 5’10, skinny, used a handgun. Suspect #3: Black male, described as short.