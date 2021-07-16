PICS: Man shot to death and robbed in Meyerland area while sitting in car, three armed suspects and shooter on the run

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is turning to the public for help locating three suspects that fatally shot a man while sitting in his car in the Meyerland area on June 8th.

The victim was shot and killed in the 9700 block of Stella Link Road, according to investigators. During the incident, officials say video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle (a white 4-door Dodge pickup) pull into the parking lot at the location. The driver remained in the pickup while two male suspects exited and approached the victim who was sitting in their vehicle. The suspects opened fire striking the victim multiple times, according to investigators. The victim fell out of their vehicle onto the ground. One suspect robbed the victim and the other suspect stole various items from the victim’s vehicle. All three suspects fled the location and the victim died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting, according to police.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

