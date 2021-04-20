PICS: Suspects try busting open ATM with chains and crowbar at NW Houston bank

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers is looking for a couple burglary suspects who tried to break into an ATM in Northwest Houston.

On Friday, November 20, 2020, at approximately 4:00 a.m., two suspects attempted to steal money from an ATM located at the 2500 block of the N. Loop West. During the incident, investigators say the suspects used a stolen car, chains and a crowbar all in an attempt to force open the ATM and take the money, but they were unsuccessful and quickly took off from the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

