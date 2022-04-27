HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing and injuring two men on Monday in north Houston.

Roger Clayton Price, 42, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that happened before 5 p.m. at 9420 Jensen Drive on Monday.

Police said that a suspect, later identified as Price, walked into a business with a box cutter and attacked one man without provocation. He then left the business and later assaulted another man with the same weapon at a nearby bus stop.

HPD officers responded and arrested Price without incident.

Paramedics transported the second victim to the hospital, while the first victim provided a statement to investigators. There is no word on the condition of the two victims.