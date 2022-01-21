HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man wanted for a fatal shooting in southeast Houston has been arrested and charged with murder.

Keith Gaderson (Houston Police Department)

Keith Gaderson, 27, was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police said that Gaderson shot a 39-year-old victim in the parking lot at 6802 Cullen Boulevard early Monday morning. He then fled the scene.

The investigation led police to the 6600 block of Cullen around midnight Thursday as officers observed Gaderson. He then ran from officers and taken into custody later, police said.

The identity of the shooting victim has not yet been released pending family notification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.