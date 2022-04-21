HOUSTON (KIAH) — An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting of a man two months ago at a convenience store in west Houston.

Police said they have arrested Elias Sanders, 18, and charged him with murdering Terence Davis, 23, who was shot to death outside of a store at 12698 Westheimer Road near Dairy Ashford back on Feb. 27.

Police said that they learned that Davis was purchasing items at the store when two male suspects approached him and physically threatened him. During the confrontation, the suspects shot Davis multiple times and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects were described only as two Black men with slim builds, police said. One suspect wore a black jacket, while the other had a blue jacket on. Both suspects also had on face masks.

Police said that further investigation discovered that Sanders was one of the suspects and was arrested by the HPD Westside Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team for evading arrest last week. Sanders then admitted to investigators his role in Davis’s death, police said.

A second suspect remains at large. Anyone with any information about the second suspect or this incident is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.