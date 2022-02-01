HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested and charged in the death of a 65-year-old man in the Heights last Tuesday, Houston police said.

Franklin Quintanilla-Duran (Houston Police Department)

Franklin Quintanilla-Duran, 31, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Erasto Ventura, which happened last Tuesday afternoon at a residence on the 700 block of Allston Street.

Officers reported to the scene and found a man lying on the floor and was pronounced dead at the scene. It appeared the victim, Ventura, suffered apparent blunt force trauma to the head, police said.

Quintanilla-Duran was arrested on Monday without incident and later charged for his role in the death, police said.