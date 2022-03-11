HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a suspect and are searching for another one in relation to the shooting and killing of a man in southwest Houston on Sunday.

Luiz Zavala, 19, was arrested and charged him with capital murder. Police are searching for his brother, Marco, who was also charged with capital murder for the killing of 18-year-old Angel Rodriguez on Sunday evening.

Luiz Zavala (Houston Police Department)

Marco Zavala (Houston Police Department)

The incident occurred at the 7700 block of Corporate Drive, when officers arrived at the scene around 7:15 p.m. to find the victim, Rodriguez, lying dead in the grass of the apartment complex’s common area.

Witnesses told police that two Hispanic males ran and then carjacked a person at gunpoint in the parking lot. The suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle, a black Chevrolet Tracker, authorities said. The vehicle was found abandoned the next day in the 8900 block of Gustine Road.

Further investigation identified Luiz Zavala and his 20-year-old brother as suspects in this case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marco Zavala is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.