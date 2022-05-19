HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police has made an arrest in the case of a man who was shot to death after being involved with an altercation with a group of teenagers.

Isaiah Henry, 18, was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday for his role in the May 9 shooting of Anthony Green, 49, at 7700 Fulton Street in north Houston.

Police say that they were called to the scene for a shooting. They later learned that Green was involved in a physical altercation with two teenage boys and four teenage girls. One of the suspects shot Green, then the teens fled the scene towards a bus stop.

Paramedics transported Green to Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police later investigated the incident and determined Henry as the shooter. Members of the HPD SWAT and South Central Patrol Crime Suppression Teams found Henry at a location on Tuesday, when he was apprehended after fleeing on foot. Henry had a loaded pistol when he was arrested, police said.

The other five suspects have been identified, but no charges have been filed against them yet as the investigation continues.