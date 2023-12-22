HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are asking for your help involving a shooting victim who showed up to his family’s home overnight in southeast Houston. Houston police say around 2:00 a.m. a man in his 30s arrived at his family’s home located in the 3300 block of Yellowstone Blvd.

The victim telling them told them he had been shot at a club in his upper torso police say when he got to the home looking for help, he got out of his car then collapsed he was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery.

This morning he remains in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department non-emergency line at 713-308-3600.