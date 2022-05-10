HOUSTON (KIAH) — Remains of a body that was discovered at a north Houston building last month have been identified, police said.

An anonymous call pointed police to find the skeletal remains of a man in an abandoned building behind a motel at the 8700 block of West Tidwell on April 22.

Houston police said that the remains have been identified as Randall David Craig, 59. The cause of death is still under investigation, as well as how the remains got in the building.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.