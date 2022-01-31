HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a Houston man who was charged with the shooting death of a man a couple of weeks ago in west Houston.

Geikel Ruiz Dominguez, 24, is charged with murder for allegedly shooting a man at the 2600 block of Winrock on Sunday morning, Jan. 16.

Geikel Ruiz Dominguez (Houston Police Department)

Police say that the victim, Yoel Valencia-Martinez was leaving a night club on that morning and was confronted and shot multiple times by the suspect, only identified as a Hispanic male at the time, police said. The suspect then drove off in a white Nissan Altima.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Valencia-Martinez, 33, to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said that they have identified Dominguez as the suspect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dominguez is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.