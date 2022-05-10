HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight on MacGregor in the Riverside Terrace neighborhood south of downtown.
Police say they responded to the shooting at a Shell gas station in the 3700 block of North MacGregor near Scott St. around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. When police arrived, they said a man lying on the ground in the parking lot, next to a vehicle. He was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
HPD Lt. Jason Roseman at South Central patrol said they will likely rule out suicide, adding they have several witnesses they are speaking to who may have seen what happened. Police said they are also looking at surveillance footage that may have captured what happened.
Police say they have no suspect or vehicle description at this time but a firearm was recovered at the scene. HPD’s Homicide Division is investigating.
