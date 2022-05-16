HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a home invasion and kidnapping of a man that happened last week at a condo in east downtown Houston.

Police have charged Joshua DeLoach, 29, with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping for his alleged role in an incident at 322 Eado Park Circle on Sunday, May 8 around 9 p.m.

Police said that through an investigation and surveillance video, DeLoach was told by his roommate, Justin Iwuji, 31, to move out of the residence. DeLoach then pointed a gun at Iwuji and forced him to open his personal safe, taking out personal items and also transferred currency from two mobile payment service accounts.

Police released the surveillance video. (Warning: the video contains graphic language.)

DeLoach then forced Iwuji into the rear cargo area of Iwuji’s vehicle and bound his hands and feet, police said. The suspect then drove several miles from the condo and when DeLoach parked the vehicle, Iwuji was able to get out of the vehicle and get help from a nearby witness, police said.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office found Iwuji near Jones Road and FM 1960 with minor injuries to his wrists. Police said he identified DeLoach as the suspect, who remains at large.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Joshua DeLoach is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.