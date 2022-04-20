HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been charged in the case of the dead woman found inside of a box outside of a southwest Houston apartment.

Houston police said Miguel Angel Moreno, 60, has been charged with tampering with evidence on Tuesday evening after receiving a call about the woman in a box on Sunday.

Police said that Moreno, after being questioned by investigators, was charged for moving the woman’s body. A preliminary investigation discovered that a man, later identified as Moreno, took the box out of his apartment, and wheeled it through the apartment complex at 7003 Bissonnet Street in a hand cart.

On Sunday, police found the dead body inside a large U-Haul box outside an apartment around 2 p.m. — after a resident reported a suspicious package in a parking space.

Investigators said surveillance footage captured a man carrying the box on a dolly and dropping it off.

The victim has not yet been identified, and no cause of death has been discovered, police said.

Police also said that more charges against Moreno as the investigation continues.