HOUSTON (KIAH) — Frightening video out of southwest Houston where a man was robbed at an ATM at gunpoint and it was caught on camera. Local police said it happened Friday, October 27, 2023, around 9:00 p.m..
Victim robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing money from an ATM on Oct. 27 at 9700 Fondren. If you have info about this case, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. @houstonpolice— Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) January 2, 2024
Details at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx (West Tab) pic.twitter.com/yx47dZ78uX
A driver was making an ATM withdrawal at the drive thru at a bank in the 9700 block of Fondren. Police said that’s where he was quickly approached and confronted by an unknown male with a gun. That armed man demanded the driver’s money. Frightened, the driver handed over the money and was not injured.
The suspect is described as a man wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a gray cap. The Houston Police Department assigned case number #1543390-23 for anyone with information.
