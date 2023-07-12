HOUSTON (KIAH) – Surveillance video shows the suspect walking towards his victim on the sidewalk, he approached him and starting what seems to be a conversation. Then suddenly, the suspect started fighting with the victim over a bag. The suspect then pulled something from the the bag and fled the scene on a white sedan.

The incident happened near 4000 block of Griggs Road back in June 23rd of this year.

Now Houston Police are asking if you have any information about this case, please contact police immediately at (713) 884-3131 or call crime stoppers at 713-222- TIPS.

Victim robbed by suspect while walking on a sidewalk on June 23 at the 4000 block of Griggs. If you have information about this case, please call @CrimeStopHOU to be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. @houstonpolice



Story at https://t.co/Lptjf5Rs0O (South Tab) pic.twitter.com/jCe2LZzFPm — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) July 10, 2023