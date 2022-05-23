HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released the mugshot of the suspected driver that was involved in a deadly crash early Sunday morning in Asiatown.

Houston police have charged Luis Alejandro Avalos Avila, 22, with intoxicated manslaughter following a crash at the 9200 block Bellaire Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Investigators say the driver of a red GMC Yukon going westbound on Bellaire apparently drove through traffic lights at the intersection of Ranchester Drive that were off because of power outages from a thunderstorm.

The SUV then hit a black Ford Explorer going southbound on Ranchester Drive as it turned left onto Bellaire. The driver of the Explorer, an unidentified 30-year-old woman, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Avilas was determined to be impaired and arrested at the scene, police said. He was subsequently charged for his role in the crash.

Officials say this a tragic reminder to practice safe driving, especially in bad weather.