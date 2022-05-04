HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released a surveillance photo of a unidentified suspect that may be involved in a shooting of a man in southwest Houston on Monday.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at 3130 Southwest Freeway near Greenway Plaza. Police said that they responded to a suspicious person with a gun at that area, and later found several bullet casings in a parking lot in the area, but the victim was not there.

Police later discovered through witness statements that the victim had drove himself to a hospital in the area. The 27-year-old victim is in stable condition.

There has not been a motive discovered for the incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.