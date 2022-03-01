HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police has released photos from a surveillance camera that could help them find the suspects in a fatal shooting of a man last Friday in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened at the Sunflower Terrace apartment complex on 5050 Sunflower St. around 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 25. An unidentified 20-year-old victim was shot and killed.

Investigators said that the victim and a male suspect were in the victim’s truck for a few minutes, then at some point, the suspect shot the victim once in the head, took something from the victim, and got out of the truck.

The suspect then entered the passenger side of a waiting gold Chevrolet Suburban with Texas license plate number RKV-7075 and fled the scene, investigators said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



Surveillance photos showing the suspect and the gold Chevrolet Suburban with Texas license plate number RKV-7075. (Houston Police Department)

The suspects are described by police only as male suspects. The photos show one of the suspects and the gold Suburban that was used to flee the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.